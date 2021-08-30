Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.33

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 2879730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

