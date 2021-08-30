ION One Day Volume Reaches $18.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $529,669.38 and approximately $18.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,644,391 coins and its circulating supply is 13,744,391 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

