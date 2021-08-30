IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Reaches $769.72 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $769.72 million and approximately $83.81 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

