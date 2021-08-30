Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $455.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.