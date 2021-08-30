IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,726 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of IQVIA worth $622,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.84. 2,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,176. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $263.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

