iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.89 Million

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post $424.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.57 million and the lowest is $421.41 million. iRobot reported sales of $413.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23. iRobot has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,117,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in iRobot by 19.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iRobot by 24.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.