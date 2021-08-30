Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $16,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 763.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 217,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $8,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

