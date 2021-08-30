iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,649,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,957,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,029,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

