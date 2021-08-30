iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Boosted by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.58. 16,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,150. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

