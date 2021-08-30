iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $149.54. 1,021,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,618,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.58. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

