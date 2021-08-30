iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,693 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.41. The stock had a trading volume of 538,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,948. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.