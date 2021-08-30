iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 33.7% in August

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 517,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
