iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 33.7% in August

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 517,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

