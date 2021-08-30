iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

