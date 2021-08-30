iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11.

