iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62.

