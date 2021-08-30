iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,521,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 228,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,094,000 after acquiring an additional 391,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

