iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.32. 237,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.