iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,058 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $35,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,031. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04.

