iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $74.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

