iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of IUSV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.79. 253,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,426. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
