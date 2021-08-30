iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.79. 253,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,426. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,910,000.

