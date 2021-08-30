iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

