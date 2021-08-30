iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.44

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.44 and last traded at $113.44, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

