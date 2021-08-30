iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 620,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

