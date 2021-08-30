iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Holdings Increased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 4.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 1.28% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter.

IVLU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.91. 3,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

