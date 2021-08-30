iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 3.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,107,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after buying an additional 88,109 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV remained flat at $$78.74 during midday trading on Monday. 282,529 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

