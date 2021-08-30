iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $141.20. 723,547 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33.

