iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 37.0% in August

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 108,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter.

