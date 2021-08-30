iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

