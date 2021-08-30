iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 4.63% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $292,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 252.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 256,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD remained flat at $$81.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 301,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,023. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84.

