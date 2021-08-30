iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000.

ESGU stock opened at $103.38 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37.

