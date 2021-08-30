iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.84

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.84 and last traded at $74.69, with a volume of 36313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after buying an additional 540,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,215,000 after buying an additional 341,204 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 45,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

