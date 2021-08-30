iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,522 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 2.67% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $80,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter.

IGF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,105. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

