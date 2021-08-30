iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.23

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 3148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 589,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

