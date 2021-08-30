iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.10

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.10 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 117953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 28,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

