iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.55

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
