iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.55

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

