iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Reduced by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.4% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.41. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

