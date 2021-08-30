iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 612.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of JKE traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $283.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.72. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

