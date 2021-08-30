iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 182.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,873 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.19. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,755. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $124.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

