iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 3.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 49,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,627. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $104.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23.

