iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Eq LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Eq LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.41. 336,197 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.