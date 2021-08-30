iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $111.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

