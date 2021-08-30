iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $77.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $77.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

