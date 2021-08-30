iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.33.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.