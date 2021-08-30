iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,571 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

