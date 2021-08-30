iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.34

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 61884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 51,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $539,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.