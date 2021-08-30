iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after buying an additional 1,561,932 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,277,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.26. 159,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,242. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92.

