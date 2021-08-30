iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $427.23

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $427.23 and last traded at $426.68, with a volume of 855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $421.22.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.