iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.83. 893,148 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.77.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

