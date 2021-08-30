iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.50

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 147873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.