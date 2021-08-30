iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.50

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 147873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

