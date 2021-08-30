iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $253.95

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $253.95 and last traded at $253.70, with a volume of 26737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

